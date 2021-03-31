Short Interest in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Drops By 35.0%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tutor Perini by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 154,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 11,817.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.