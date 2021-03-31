Short Interest in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Declines By 45.3%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 632,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of USAT opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $739.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAT shares. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

