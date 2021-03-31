Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Grows By 80.2%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

IAE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

