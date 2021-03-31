Sidoti Downgrades Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Neutral

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $373.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $70,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,271.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $627,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Transcat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 26.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

