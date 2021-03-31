Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $84.37.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.