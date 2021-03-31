Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 100.9% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,700 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the February 28th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit