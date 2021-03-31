Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 100.9% in March

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,700 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the February 28th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

