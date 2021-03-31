Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBTX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). Equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,723,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

