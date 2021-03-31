Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

