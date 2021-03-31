Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SMAR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,664. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

