Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SMAR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,664. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
