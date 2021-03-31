SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.33

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and traded as low as $20.88. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 1,535 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

