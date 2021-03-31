So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Price Target Cut to $14.00

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. So-Young International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get So-Young International alerts:

SY stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 247.50 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in So-Young International by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.