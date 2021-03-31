SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $6.00. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 11,097 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,386,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

