Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Solera National Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Solera National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

