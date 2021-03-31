Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Solera National Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Solera National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

