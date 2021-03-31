Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

Shares of SNGX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,167. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.42. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNGX shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

