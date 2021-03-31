Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00235860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003114 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017342 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

