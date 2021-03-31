Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. Spectris has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEPJF. BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

