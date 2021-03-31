Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPPI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 112,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,795 shares of company stock worth $690,251 over the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

