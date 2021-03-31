Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Sprott by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sprott by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Sprott stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $964.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

