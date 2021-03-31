Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 151,898 shares.The stock last traded at $37.29 and had previously closed at $37.73.

SII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Sprott alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $966.32 million and a PE ratio of 49.07.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.