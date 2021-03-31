Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,460,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.84.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

