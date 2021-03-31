Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.59.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $279.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.12. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $159.41 and a twelve month high of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

