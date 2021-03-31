Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 32,427 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,040,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,671,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.18. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

