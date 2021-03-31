Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 327,235 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327,235 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

