Squirrel Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $100,708.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00003909 BTC on exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.46 million and $100,708.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 491,379% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,457 tokens. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

Squirrel Finance Token Trading

