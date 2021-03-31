SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. SRAX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

