STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $33.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 1,128,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

