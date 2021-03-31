Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in March

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGBLY opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

