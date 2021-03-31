Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $812,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.68. 211,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

