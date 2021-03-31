Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Stepan were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stepan by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stepan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stepan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Stepan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. Stepan has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

