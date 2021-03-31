Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 323 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

ARGX opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.58. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

