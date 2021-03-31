Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

