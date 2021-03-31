Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,013 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $284.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.78. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.