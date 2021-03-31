Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,307% compared to the typical volume of 446 call options.

NYSE BXP traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.26. 1,268,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,058. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

