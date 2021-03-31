Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,307% compared to the typical volume of 446 call options.
NYSE BXP traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.26. 1,268,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,058. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
