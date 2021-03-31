Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 22,822 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,421% compared to the typical volume of 350 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 201.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

