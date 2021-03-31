Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 22,822 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,421% compared to the typical volume of 350 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
