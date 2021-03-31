Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Change Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 516 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. Robert W. Baird lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

