Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AbCellera Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,260% compared to the average daily volume of 409 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,401. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,086,000.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc
