Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AbCellera Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,260% compared to the average daily volume of 409 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,401. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,086,000.

