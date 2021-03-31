Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,911 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the typical volume of 1,422 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Par Pacific by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 138,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 475,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

