Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 48,031 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the average daily volume of 2,413 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 203,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 698.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $64,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

