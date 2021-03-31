StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 6.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $57.90. 36,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,113,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 52.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in StoneCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

