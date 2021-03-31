Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 261,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $18.91 on Wednesday, hitting $591.47. 56,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,604. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.89. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $213.29 and a one year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

