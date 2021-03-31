Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.09. 14,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,805. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.