Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,649. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

