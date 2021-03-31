Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 317.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.49. 126,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

