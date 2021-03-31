Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 453 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,553 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

SIMO traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

