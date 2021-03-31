SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

