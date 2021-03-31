SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,187 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

JBLU opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

