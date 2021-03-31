SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,868 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 127,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.