SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

CTB stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

