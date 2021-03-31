SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.73. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

