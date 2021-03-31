SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,520 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Acuity Brands by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acuity Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Acuity Brands by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

